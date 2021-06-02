Lonely Celebration: Queen to Mark 69 Years Since Coronation Without Prince Philip By Her Side

Having lost her "constant strength and guide" after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this year, the Queen has been reported to say she will "undoubtedly much miss" her late husband.

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history but this year’s coronation anniversary will take place without Prince Philip by her side.

The Queen’s husband of 73 years passed away on 9 April, with the Queen left alone to mark 69 years since she accessed to the throne on 2 June 1953.

British press has reported that "the Queen will undoubtedly much miss her 'strength and stay', Prince Philip, who played a significant part in the ceremony."

In the months leading up to the Queen’s coronation, Prince Philip took on the role of chairman of the coronation commission and advocated for the idea to broadcast it on television.

Despite the opposition to the idea, the Queen eventually agreed to it. Prince Philip was also the first Royal to fly by helicopter while visiting troops who would partake in the ceremony.

HM The Queen was crowned in Westminster Abbey #onthisday in 1953. The Abbey has been the setting for every coronation since 1066, and Her Majesty is the 39th Sovereign to be crowned here. pic.twitter.com/XJm2znk0eJ — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) June 2, 2021

67 years since Her Majesty the Queen's Coronation day!



Our nation is thankful for her lifetime of service 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9YZ7AwHwE2 — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) June 2, 2021

Great British News...on this day in 1953.

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth. #GBNews pic.twitter.com/EMFKbSkW4q — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) June 2, 2021

​Around 270 million viewers watched the Queen wearing the Imperial State Crown during the coronation ceremony that took place in Westminster Abbey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Trooping of the Colour ceremony that marks the official birthday of the British sovereign will also be different this year. On 12 June, the Queen will not be accompanied by her spouse, who is said to be replaced with Prince Edward to fill the role typically performed by Prince Philip at Trooping the Colour.

Next year the Queen will be celebrating a Platinum Jubilee, a 'once-in-a-generation' occurrence to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.