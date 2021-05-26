Witch-Hunts are ‘Our Job’, Declares Mirror Political Editor in Reply to Cummings

A top political hack has claimed that the media's "witch-hunt" against Dominic Cummings is "what our job is all about".
Daily Mirror Political Editor Pippa Crear tweeted details of the former special advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments to the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday.
She appeared to accepted Cummings' explanation that his controversial 260-mile drive to stay at a holiday cottage on his parent's farm in Durham in March 2020 — during the first coronavirus lockdown — was not made just to convalesce from the illness, but in response to threats to his family's lives.
But Crear took umbrage at Cummings' description of the media feeding frenzy around him as a "witch-hunt", insisting that was "our job".
Journalists have been staking out Cummings' house in Islington, north London, since his Durham trip and his departure from Downing Street last November
