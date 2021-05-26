Register
12:50 GMT26 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Covid Spread Like Wildfire After UK Government Sent Infected People Back to Care Homes - Cummings

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081024327_0:197:2949:1855_1200x675_80_0_0_4cb24036848cee21162fca1903a1c0d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105261083000539-health-secretary-interfered-with-covid-19-track--trace-when-johnson-was-on-his-deathbed---cummings/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, has entered a second questioning session for a joint inquiry into the lessons to be learned from the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

    In another explosive statement, Cummings told the MPs that it was “complete nonsense that we put a shield around care homes.” Cummings said the opposite happened, as “we sent people with Covid back to care homes.”

    "(Health Secretary Matt) Hancock told us in the Cabinet Room that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes," he told the parliamentarians. 

    "We only subsequently found out that that hadn't happened. Now all the government rhetoric was we put a shield around care homes and blah blah it's complete nonsense. Quite the opposite of putting a shield around the, we sent people with COVID back to the care homes," he added.

    When questioned on why Downing Street didn’t move quickly to shield care homes in the light of the infectious outbreak of Covid-19, Cummings said:

    We didn’t understand the catastrophe around people being sent back to care homes who were Covid-infected until April. We have realized the lack of a shielding plan roughly speaking the week of the 9th [April].”
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK care home amid COVID-19 pandemic

    According to Cummings, Covid spread like wildfire in care homes and they didn’t have the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they needed to deal with the crisis.

     

    'Don't Listen to Hancock'

    Cummings also told MPs that it took too long for the government to set up the Test and Trace system, meant to ensure that anyone with COVID symptoms gets tested quickly and trace people who have been in contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

    Test and Trace began at the end of May 2020, which was too late and too difficult for the healthcare system to handle.

    "It took too long to get it set up. The system was too distracted in April by the Hancock pledge".

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier pledged to meet 100,000 tests by the end of April and claimed on 1 May the target had been met.

    Jeremy Hunt asked Cummings if he would take responsibility for the delay in getting the Test and Trace system up and running. 

    "I blame myself for many, many, many things in this whole crisis. I said repeatedly from February/March, if we don't fire the secretary of state [Matt Hancock]... we are going to kill people and it is going to be a catastrophe".

    Cummings also added that Hancock was fixated on the 100,000 target, and that he "interfered" with things in government "when the PM was on his deathbed", as Boris Johnson had tested positive in March 2020. 

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street in London

    Cummings says he and the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, told government officials not to do "what Hancock says", as the health secretary ostensibly instructed officials to hold tests back so he could hit his 100,000 target by the end of April.

    Economy Over Lives

    Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey asked Cummings about who was prioritising the economy over lives lost to Covid.

    "There were quite a few people around Whitehall who thought the real danger was the economy. The PM's view was that the real danger was not the disease, but the measures we take against the disease and the economic consequences," Cummings answered.
    The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 19, 2021

    He suggested said that the PM thought that the lockdown would “completely destroy the economy.”

    "Fundamentally, the prime minister just didn't think it was a danger,” Cummings added.
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse