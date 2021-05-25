Register
07:58 GMT25 May 2021
    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

    Golden Boot for Sale: Who Will Win the Race to Sign England Striker Harry Kane for £150 Mln?

    © AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
    UK
    Tottenham Hotspur defeated Leicester City 4-2 on the final day of the English Premier League season. The result meant Leicester missed out on next season’s Champions’ League but was it Harry Kane’s last game in a Spurs shirt?

    Harry Kane has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the third time, with his goal against Leicester on Sunday, 23 May, putting him one ahead of rival Mo Salah, of Liverpool.

    Kane’s 23 goals capped another splendid season for the England striker but his days at Tottenham Hotspur appear to be numbered.

    ​It is the fifth time in seven seasons that Kane has broken through the 20-goal mark but Spurs have failed to match his performances.

    The north London club have never won the Premier League and last won the top tier of English football in 1961 - 32 years before Kane was born - and their last trophy was the League Cup in 2008.

    Spurs sacked manager Jose Mourinho last month when it became clear they were not going to qualify for the Champions’ League and they subsequently lost the Carabao Cup Final to Manchester City.

    Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past Liverpool's players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    Despite their lack of trophies in recent years Tottenham still consider themselves one of the big six clubs in English football and chairman Daniel Levy was heavily criticised by fans last month when he signed up for the European Super League without consulting with supporters.  

    Levy is reportedly furious with Kane for giving an interview with former footballer Gary Neville in which he admitted he wanted to leave Spurs to join a club where he could win trophies.

    Levy insists Kane, who is three years into a six-year contract, is not for sale, but is understood to willing to accept a bid of £150 million, which would make him the third most expensive player in history - behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who both joined Paris St Germain.

    England's Harry Kane scores his side's 2nd goal against Tunisia during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    During the Neville interview Kane said he would prefer to stay in England, which rules out a move to Real Madrid, Juventus or Barcelona.

    Barcelona incidentally are set to sign Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero, who scored his 261st and final goal for Manchester City on Sunday.

    City are one of three Premier League clubs - along with Chelsea and Manchester United - interested in Kane.

    In the Neville interview also seemed to hint City would be his preferred option, when he praised the club’s Belgian midfielder: “When I watch De Bruyne play he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream, if I'm honest.”

    Kane was born in Walthamstow and grew up a Tottenham fan, which led to Spurs supporters singing: “He’s one of our own, he’s one of our own, Harry Kane, he’s one of our own.”

    Most Spurs fans understand that Kane’s patience has run out and he wants to be in a team which could win the Premier League.

    But they would not take the news well if he joined their crosstown rivals Chelsea.

    Kane appears to be pushing for a move before the delayed Euro 2020 tournament kicks off on 11 June but it seems more likely that it will be a long drawn out transfer saga which will eventually end, perhaps in late August, with the striker finally getting the move he wants.

    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
