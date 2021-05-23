Glastonbury 2021 Virtual Festival Hit By Glitch, Leaves Thousands of Fans Unable to Login

A technical glitch temporarily prevented fans from logging into the Glastonbury festival website on Saturday, which was held without an audience and accessible via a live stream on the internet.
Many fans who paid 23 euros for access to the live stream of the event complained on Twitter that their login codes were invalid.
— Scotty H. (@ScottyH_Raw) May 22, 2021
— Jacqui Swift (@jacswift) May 22, 2021
In turn, the organisers of the Glastonbury Festival have apologised and promised refunds.
— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 22, 2021
The Glastonbury festival is one of the largest music events in Europe and has been held since 1970 near the city of Glastonbury. Tens of thousands of people usually attend every year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)