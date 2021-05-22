'Man Up & Shut Up': Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry's 'Victimhood Tour'

Morgan’s criticism of the Duke of Sussex comes in the wake of a documentary in which Harry speaks about his life within the royal family.

Outspoken English journalist Piers Morgan has delivered a fresh verbal broadside against Prince Harry after the latter complained about his life in British royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry voiced his grievances to Oprah Winfrey during the "The Me You Can’t See" documentary series streaming on Apple TV.

In the series, the Duke of Sussex recalled how in his late 20s, "everything became really hectic" for him "to the point of exhaustion," as he was "travelling all over the place" when called upon by his family.

"I was always the yes man, I was always the one willing to say yes. But that yes and yes and yes of course yes yes yes led to burnout," he said.

Harry also reportedly said that his attempts to get help from his family regarding online attacks against him and his wife Meghan Markle were "met with total silence or total neglect."

"We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job," he insisted.

However, Harry’s revelations have been dismissed by Morgan, who tweeted: "Is there no end to Prince Privacy's victimhood tour?"

"Constantly abusing his family, knowing they can't respond, is so pathetic & cowardly," the journalist wrote. "Man up, Harry - and shut up."

​When one social media user called Morgan out over his statement and accused him of an “appalling” lack of understanding and empathy, the hack again pointed at the Duke of Sussex.

​"What 'empathy' is Harry showing his family as he constantly trashes them in public?" Morgan asked. "It's grotesquely unfair (they can't answer back) outrageously hypocritical, and he's making millions from doing it. THAT'S appalling."

Morgan’s remarks evoked a somewhat mixed response online; while some netizens criticised Harry, others opted to slam the journalist instead.

Mr Morgan where is your sympathy he’s just missed a major PR coup with the @BBC because he was sobbing at his pity party and you just land a cruel blow like that 😆 — Silver Also (@SilverAlso) May 21, 2021

Awww piers just be nice, he grew up in a hard home and had to struggle to make ends meet‼️ — aiden (@AidennediA_) May 21, 2021

Being forced to go to other countries constantly would make someone exhausted though, but not quite as exhausting as listening to you bash Harry and Meghan over your hurt feelings that she ghosted you. — David #ENICOUT (@Synth3r) May 21, 2021

I know like boohoo you got to fly around the world for free on a private plane and see beautiful countries — BlueBacon (@JBFC18) May 21, 2021