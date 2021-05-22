McDonald’s Distribution Centres in UK Blockaded by Animal Rights Activists - Photo

Protesters from Animal Rebellion are demanding that the American fast-food giant McDonald’s become fully plant-based by 2025.
The campaigners have blocked four UK distribution centres using trucks and bamboo structures, preventing deliveries to restaurants.
Animal Rebellion protestors are blockading a McDonald's distribution centre in Basingstoke.— Thames Valley News (@HeartThamesNews) May 22, 2021
They're trying to stop lorries from leaving. The group plans to stay at four UK sites for at least 24 hours - calling for the chain to become fully plant-based by 2025. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/5uExsCMceO
THIS IS HAPPENING NOW. Since 430am. Support our activists: https://t.co/pVXIUuJuWn#plantbased #ClimateAction #G7UK @McDonaldsUK pic.twitter.com/Rko4YeyXji— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021
“The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year”, Animal Rebellion spokesman James Ozden said, as quoted by The Guardian.
According to the group, the blockade will go on for at least 24 hours in order to cause “significant disruption" to the McDonald's supply chain.
