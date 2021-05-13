Register
13:35 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Usman Khan pictured during one of his Learning Together sessions

    MI5 Officer Admits They Knew Usman Khan Was Attending London Event But Did Not Consider It A Risk

    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082750509_0:82:1200:757_1200x675_80_0_0_28aa55f070b1b6b1a57d920481f59057.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105131082879416-mi5-officer-admits-they-knew-usman-khan-was-attending-london-event-but-did-not-consider-it-a-risk/

    Convicted terrorist Usman Khan was attending a prisoner rehabilitation workshop near London Bridge on 29 November 2019 before fatally stabbing two people and injuring three others. Khan, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was then gunned down by police.

    A senior MI5 officer has told the inquest into the 2019 Fishmongers’ Hall attack they knew Usman Khan was going to be attending an event in London but did not see it as a “potential source of risk.”

    Witness A, a deputy director of MI5, had earlier told the inquest at the Guildhall in London on Thursday, 13 May, that the agency had advised against Khan being allowed on a dumptruck driving course a few months earlier because they feared the “reputational damage” if he later committed an attack using such a vehicle.

    Jack Merritt, pictured on the day he was killed by Usman Khan
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Jack Merritt, pictured on the day he was killed by Usman Khan

    Khan stabbed to death Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation workshop at the Fishmongers’ Hall, close to London Bridge, in November 2019.

    Jonathan Hough QC, counsel for the inquest, asked: "Was it not part of the responsibility of MI5 to feed in your collective wisdom on whether allowing a convicted terrorist with this profile to attend an event in London should be considered very carefully as a risk?"

    ​Witness A replied: "There was no intelligence to suggest he shouldn’t attend. Preventing somebody doing something can also have ramifications."

    Mr Hough persisted: “Would you not think that allowing somebody such as Khan to take their first trip out of Stafford to London without an escort should have been discussed?”

    "Had we had any intelligence of concern we would have been feeding it in but we didn’t have any such intelligence,” she replied.

    One of the weapons Usman Khan used to murder Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones. Detectives believe Khan scratched the word Allah in Arabic on the blade.
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    One of the weapons Usman Khan used to murder Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones. Detectives believe Khan scratched the word Allah in Arabic on the blade.

    Earlier Witness A said an internal review had cleared MI5 of any culpability.

    She said: “The post-attack review concluded that MI5 could not have taken any other actions which would have changed the outcome and the decisions taken by MI5 were sound.”

    The inquest heard Khan was was one of 40,000 people who stopped being a “subject of interest” in 2015 because it was thought he no longer posed a threat.

    Witness A said convicted terrorists were obviously “subjects of interest (SOIs)” but later often became “closed SOIs” when they were not assessed to be a threat to national security.

    Usman Khan (1) is pictured near Saskia Jones (2) who he would stab through the neck
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Usman Khan (1) is pictured near Saskia Jones (2) who he would stab through the neck

    She said that was the case with Usman Khan, who became a “closed SOI” in February 2015 despite MI5 considering he still had an “extremist mindset”.

    He was released from prison on Christmas Eve 2018 - when he became an SOI again - and less than a year later he committed the horrific attack in central London.

    Khan stabbed to death Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation workshop at the Fishmongers’ Hall, close to London Bridge.

    Witness A said at the time of the attack there were around 3,000 SOIs and 40,000 closed SOIs.

    Tags:
    London, MI5
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse