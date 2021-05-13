MI5 Officer Admits They Knew Usman Khan Was Attending London Event But Did Not Consider It A Risk

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan was attending a prisoner rehabilitation workshop near London Bridge on 29 November 2019 before fatally stabbing two people and injuring three others. Khan, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was then gunned down by police.

A senior MI5 officer has told the inquest into the 2019 Fishmongers’ Hall attack they knew Usman Khan was going to be attending an event in London but did not see it as a “potential source of risk.”

Witness A, a deputy director of MI5, had earlier told the inquest at the Guildhall in London on Thursday, 13 May, that the agency had advised against Khan being allowed on a dumptruck driving course a few months earlier because they feared the “reputational damage” if he later committed an attack using such a vehicle.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police Jack Merritt, pictured on the day he was killed by Usman Khan

Khan stabbed to death Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation workshop at the Fishmongers’ Hall, close to London Bridge, in November 2019.

Jonathan Hough QC, counsel for the inquest, asked: "Was it not part of the responsibility of MI5 to feed in your collective wisdom on whether allowing a convicted terrorist with this profile to attend an event in London should be considered very carefully as a risk?"

The Security Service opened an investigation into Usman Khan in early 2011, shortly after his arrest for plotting to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. — Duncan Gardham (@DuncanGardham) May 13, 2021

​Witness A replied: "There was no intelligence to suggest he shouldn’t attend. Preventing somebody doing something can also have ramifications."

Mr Hough persisted: “Would you not think that allowing somebody such as Khan to take their first trip out of Stafford to London without an escort should have been discussed?”

"Had we had any intelligence of concern we would have been feeding it in but we didn’t have any such intelligence,” she replied.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police One of the weapons Usman Khan used to murder Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones. Detectives believe Khan scratched the word Allah in Arabic on the blade.

Earlier Witness A said an internal review had cleared MI5 of any culpability.

She said: “The post-attack review concluded that MI5 could not have taken any other actions which would have changed the outcome and the decisions taken by MI5 were sound.”

The inquest heard Khan was was one of 40,000 people who stopped being a “subject of interest” in 2015 because it was thought he no longer posed a threat.

Witness A said convicted terrorists were obviously “subjects of interest (SOIs)” but later often became “closed SOIs” when they were not assessed to be a threat to national security.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police Usman Khan (1) is pictured near Saskia Jones (2) who he would stab through the neck

She said that was the case with Usman Khan, who became a “closed SOI” in February 2015 despite MI5 considering he still had an “extremist mindset”.

He was released from prison on Christmas Eve 2018 - when he became an SOI again - and less than a year later he committed the horrific attack in central London.

Khan stabbed to death Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation workshop at the Fishmongers’ Hall, close to London Bridge.

Witness A said at the time of the attack there were around 3,000 SOIs and 40,000 closed SOIs.