Register
23:54 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Labour Frontbencher Quits Over Threats to Smear MP Who Backed Sex Pest Victim

    © REUTERS / LEE SMITH
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082872284_0:108:3040:1818_1200x675_80_0_0_2dfa645f0a687d96fb4c73cdb0fea3d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105121082872152-labour-frontbencher-quits-over-threats-to-smear-mp-who-backed-sex-pest-victim/

    Kate Hollern's resignation came just a day after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's own PPS, Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris, quit after the Times reported allegations by senior Labour sources that she spread "salacious" smears about the private life of deputy leader Angela Rayner.

    Britain's Labour Party has been hit by a third high-profile resignation in a week following its shocking defeat by the Tories in the Hartlepool by-election.

    Blackburn MP Kate Hollern, who served as Parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to former leader Jeremy Corbyn, quit as shadow local government minister. That was after an employment tribunal heard on Wednesday she employed "scare tactics" against Conservative MP who was supporting the woman Parliamentary staff member who accused then-Labour Hartlepool MP Mike Hill of sexual harassment.

    Andrew Bridgen said in his witness statement that Hollern approached him on May 21, 2019, in the House of Commons, accusing him of having an affair with the plaintiff identified as 'Ms A' — and threatening to leak that smear to the press.

    Hollern claimed “Everyone is saying in the Labour party that you are having an affair with her and if I were you I would keep away from her, because you have a wife and baby and you would not want to lose them if it got in the papers,” Bridgen said.
    © Wikipedia / Chris McAndrew
    Labour MP Kate Hollern, former shadow local government minister and PPS to Jeremy Corbyn

    “Andrew Bridgen called me to tell me that Kate Hollern had approached him in parliament and pulled him to one side," Hill's accuser said in her own statement. "Mr Bridgen told me Ms Hollern tried to warn him off from helping me by using scare tactics."

    Hollern said "many in the Labour Party were of the opinion that Mr Bridgen and I were having an affair and she advised him to keep away from me as it would be a shame if it got out in the papers as he had a lovely wife and new baby — Mr Bridgen told her she was talking nonsense and to go away.”

    On Tuesday, the tribunal heard that Hill wrote to 'Ms A' to tell her how much he desired her body, and sent her messages saying: “I love you” and that he “wanted a sexual relationship”.

    The plaintiff said Hill got into bed with her uninvited on two occasions, then rubbed his erect penis against her buttocks and fondled her breasts, despite earlier promising not to continue his attempts to seduce her.

    'Ms A' approached Bridgen for help over the alleged incidents on several occasions in 2018 and advised her to speak to lawyer.

    © Wikipedia / London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV David Woolfall
    Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire Andrew Bridgen

    Holler claimed to The Guardian she had not intended to stop 'Ms A' getting support, and that sexual harassment claims should be taken seriously.

    “It was never my intention to undermine the support the complainant was receiving, which I was unaware of at the time, if that is what Mr Bridgen was led to believe," she said. "I apologise for my error in judgment in having the conversation.”

    Hill was briefly suspended by the Labour leadership in October 2019 after the allegation became public, but was reinstated the next month in time to defend his Hartlepool seat the 2019 general election.

    But the MP stepped down earlier this year as the case headed towards an employment tribunal, triggering a by-election on May 6 that Tory candidate Jill Mortimer won by a landslide with more than half the vote.

    Hollern's resignation came just a day after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's own PPS, Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris, quit after the Times reported allegations by senior Labour sources that she spread "salacious" smears about the private life of deputy leader Angela Rayner. Starmer sacked Rayner from her job as part chairwoman on Sunday as part of his frontbench reshuffle in the wake of the disastrous May 6 local and regional election results.

    But Birmingham Perry Bar MP Khalid Mahmood did not even wait for that reshuffle, resigning as shadow defence secretary on Saturday with a warning that Labour had been taken over by the "London-based bourgeoisie".

    Related:

    Starmer Compounds Awful Election Result With Car Crash TV Interview, Repeating Himself Three Times
    Cummings Roasts Starmer Over Dire Labour Losses, Holds Up 'Vote Leave' as Perfect Strategy
    Will Batley be Starmer’s Waterloo? Looming By-Election in Town Where Muslims Threatened Teacher
    Tags:
    Sexual Harassment, Keir Starmer, Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Bridgen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse