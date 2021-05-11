Register
    Craig Murray sitting in a cafe near the Old Bailey

    Craig Murray Jailed for Eight Months for Contempt of Court Over Alex Salmond Trial

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    The former British diplomat argued the contempt of court charges against him undermine the right to free speech, are unduly broad in their scope, and are a form of politically motivated retaliation, following his outspoken criticism of the prosecution of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond.

    The High Court in Edinburgh has jailed former British diplomat-turned-whistleblower Craig Murray for eight months for contempt of court.

    The charge related to Murray's alleged "jigsaw" identification of the identities of protected witnesses in the trial of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond. 

    But Murray will remain free for three weeks while his lawyers submit an appeal against his conviction. 

    Sentencing Murray on Tuesday, 10 May, Lady Leeona Dorrian said his actions "strike at the heart of the fair administration of justice" and created a risk of people alleging sexual offences might not want to come forward in future.

    Murray believed the prosecution of Salmond was politically motivated and he blogged extensively throughout the trial.

    Salmond faced a raft of sex allegations but was acquitted by a jury of all of the charges against him.

    The former SNP leader later accused his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, of influencing the prosecution against him and earlier this year he set up his own party, Alba, which ran in the Scottish Parliament elections last week but only won two percent of the vote. Salmond failed to get elected as an MSP.

    ​Murray was charged with three offences:

    · Publication of material that creates a "substantial risk" of prejudicing the jury in violation of the Contempt of Court Act 1981;

    · Reporting on the exclusion of two jurors in violation of a court order "preventing publication of the details of the issues raised by the Advocate Depute on 23 March 2020" as they related to the jurors' removal; and

    · "Jigsaw identification" of alleged victims who testified against Salmond.

    The allegation of jigsaw identification argued that Murray's articles, individually or in conjunction with other articles and material that can be obtained via Google and social media, could indirectly result in a member of the public determining the identity of alleged victims in the Salmond case.

    ​The Government argued in favour of a wide interpretation of jigsaw identification, meaning that a journalist might violate the law if a person with intimate knowledge of the case could piece together the identity of a protected witnesses. Murray's lawyers argued that such an interpretation would be unfair and would violate the Article 10 rights of journalists and the public.

     

    News
