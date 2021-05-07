Register
10:17 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Labour Party leader Keir Starmer leaves a polling station after casting a vote during local elections on 6 May 2021.

    After Disastrous Hartlepool Defeat, Has Labour 'Taken Its Voters For Granted' for Too Long?

    © REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824141_0:0:2699:1518_1200x675_80_0_0_b42ac720d8ece6a789e1c8e94220507e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105071082824273-after-disastrous-hartlepool-defeat-has-labour-taken-its-voters-for-granted-for-too-long/

    Sir Keir Starmer - a former Director of Public Prosecutions - replaced Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Party leader last year after the Tories won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election. He had hoped to see the first signs of a post-Corbyn bounce in the elections held on 6 May.

    The leader of the opposition Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer has yet to comment on the disastrous Hartlepool by-election which saw the Conservatives win the seat for the first time in 56 years.

    But he will no doubt be asked about the comments of Jill Mortimer, the Conservative candidate who won the seat with a massive 6,940 majority and said afterwards: "It is a truly historic result and a momentous day. Labour have taken people in Hartlepool for granted for too long."

    ​Hartlepool was considered a Labour stronghold - the party had held it since the constituency was created in 1974 and the town had not been represented by a Conservative since John Kerans, a former Navy officer, who lost The Hartlepools to Labour in 1964.

    It was a whopping 16 percent swing from Labour and dealt a devastating blow to Starmer’s hopes of bouncing back from the 2019 general election when the party lost many so-called Red Wall constituencies to the Tories.

    It was also the first government victory in a by-election for 40 years, a sign that Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his ability to push through Brexit and a post-Brexit deal with Europe has endeared him to former Labour voters.

    ​Those on the left of the Labour Party have already blamed Starmer and say he is devoid of policy and leadership while those who supported Brexit say it was a mistake to elect another London MP and staunch Remainer as leader and that was compounded by the decision to parachute in Kent-born Paul Williams as the candidate in Hartlepool.

    Williams, who was a Labour MP from 2017 until he lost his seat in Stockton South in 2019, had voted against Brexit in Parliament more than 40 times.

    Jill Mortimer, the victorious Conservative candidate in Hartlepool
    © REUTERS / LEE SMITH
    Jill Mortimer, the victorious Conservative candidate in Hartlepool

    The co-chair of the Conservative Party, Amanda Milling, said Jill Mortimer, a farmer from North Yorkshire, would be an excellent and hard-working MP for Hartlepool.

    Ms Milling said: "We're delighted that the people of Hartlepool have put their faith in Jill and the Conservatives to deliver on their priorities: to bring the change, investment and jobs Hartlepool deserves."

    Starmer, who represented a London constituency almost next door to Corbyn’s, has clearly failed to help Labour reconnect with its voters in the North of England who abandoned it in droves at the 2019 election.

    Steve Reed, Labour's communities spokesman, said the Hartlepool result was “absolutely shattering.”

    Mr Reed told the BBC: "What this shows is that although we have started to change since the cataclysm of the last general election, that change has clearly not gone far enough in order to win back the trust of the voters."

    The Tories also gained Northumberland, Dudley and Nuneaton councils and Labour lost overall control of Harlow, near London.

    On Saturday, 7 May, the mayoral election results in London and Manchester will be announced and Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham are expected to retain their positions.

    But that will not cover up the fact that the 2021 elections have been a disaster for Labour, which also looks unlikely to make any inroads into the SNP’s dominant position in Scotland.

    The world is now awaiting the first interview with Starmer to see what he gives as his excuses.

    Tags:
    Conservative Party, by-election, Labour party, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse