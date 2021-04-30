Actor Noel Clarke Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations But Says He’s Seeking 'Professional Help'

Earlier, British actor Noel Clarke was accused of bullying, groping and sexually harassing some 20 women, all of whom worked at various levels within the filmmaking industry. Clarke is a well-known actor, producer, screenwriter and director who is known for a variety of projects, most notably as Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who.”

Amid the intensifying backlash that has emerged as a result of the newly surfaced allegations, Clark issued a statement on Friday that included both an apology for his past behaviors and a denial that he ever engaged in criminal acts.

Clarke relayed in a statement released through the Press Association news agency that he “vehemently” denied the allegations outlined in a recent investigation by The Guardian, sternly rejecting claims that he had committed “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.”

“Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise,” the release reads. “To those individuals, I am deeply sorry.”

He further noted that he “will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

Clarke’s Friday statement was his second on the developments.

"In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me,” the actor wrote in its initial response, before denying the claims and stating that he would be defending himself “against these false allegations.”

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.”

Clarke’s latest remarks came moments after several industry companies have cut ties with him.

Earlier, British television network ITV announced it would not be airing the final episode of his police drama “Viewpoint,” informing viewers they would instead be allowed to catch the conclusion of the limited series on their on-demand site ITV Hub.

As ITV jumped ship on its partnership with Clarke, fellow broadcaster Sky announced it too would be pausing its work with the actor. Sky had been airing Clarke’s police series “Bulletproof” and was working on the show’s fourth season. The show was also pulled from the US’ CW Network lineup.

The British Academy Film Awards, which has been wrapped up within the Clarke scandal after having awarded the actor an Outstanding Contribution award despite having received information about the allegations prior, has also suspended him from both the academy and his award.

Additionally, Clarke has been dropped by the CAA and managers Industry Entertainment and 42, according to Deadline. All3Media, which backs Clarke’s Unstoppable Film and Television production company, is also conducting its own investigation into the allegations, the firm revealed to Variety.

In a 29-page letter sent to The Guardian via Clarke’s lawyers, the actor provided a rebuttal for every allegation made in the investigative report except for one, which involved former “Brotherhood” colleague Helen Atherton.

At the time, Atherton reported to her superiors that Clarke had made inappropriate remarks about her buttocks on multiple occasions. Clarke acknowledged the incidents in the letter and indicated that he was “embarrassed” by his behavior during shooting.

Other allegations mentioned in The Guardian’s exposé detail instances in which Clarke pressured actors to do fully nude scenes, exhibited sexually suggestive behavior and bullied supervisors on set, among others.