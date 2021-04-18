6 Million Pints: England Reopens Pubs, Indulges in Mass Revelry on Saturday - Photos

English joints served at least 6 million pints amid countrywide revelry on the first weekend after lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Britons swamped the "beer gardens", i.e., outdoor seatings in restaurants and pubs, with many people partying there without masks and social distancing, which resulted in numerous clashes with police in several cities.
Multiple users on social media documented the return to freedom, as feasting and drinking rocked the country over the weekend, while others mourned the fact that Scotland and Wales are still following strict lockdown rules. And, of course, some Britons just reacted with a fresh batch of memes.
The first Friday night in London after lockdown restrictions were relaxed to allow pubs and restaurants to start serving outdoors again, for @GettyImagesNews — Rob Pinney (@robpinney) April 17, 2021
pic.twitter.com/1kw3mgYzcW
The pubs opened and pretty quickly someone was rolling in the street with a stranger's dog. England heals like Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/JlbHalz3X7— Glam Gig Pics (@glamgigpics) April 17, 2021
Me in Scotland watching all my friends in London and everywhere else in England at the pubs pic.twitter.com/58yrqn4zUS— Aidan MacColl (@aidanmaccoll) April 17, 2021
The English quite simply didn't deserve having the pubs open before us https://t.co/q5cJACzr9j— Charley g (@charley_X67) April 17, 2021
First Saturday when the pubs have reopened and it's heartening to see the locals giving each other a friendly welcome down in South London 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/wkAP48u7ug— Sean (@SBcric) April 17, 2021
London's parks last weekend vs London's parks today with pubs open pic.twitter.com/Eie6WGfLS8— Tom Noble (@_Noble) April 17, 2021
Welsh and Scottish people won't see their pubs reopen until 26 April, while Northern Ireland will see an ease of restrictions on 30 April.
