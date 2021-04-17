Topless Woman Reportedly Detained Outside Windsor Castle During Prince Philip's Funeral Ceremony

The police have arrested a topless woman outside Windsor Castle, where the funeral ceremony for late Prince Philip was taking place, The Independent reported.
According to the media outlet, the woman staged a one-person protest just after the minute of silence, running onto the road and shouting "Save the Planet".
Law enforcement rushed to detain her after she jumped onto a statue of Queen Victoria at Castle Hill.
Officers were later spotted retrieving clothes that apparently belonged to the woman.
A video of the incident was shared online in which the police are seen taking the woman, now wrapped in a blanket, away from the scene.
The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, died on 9 April at the age of 99. He was buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor earlier today.
