Register
18:21 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Member of Parliament George Galloway

    Empty Promises: George Galloway Dismantles Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Manifesto

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104171082655811-empty-promises-george-galloway-dismantles-nicola-sturgeons-snp-manifesto/

    George Galloway has already served as Labour MP for Glasgow Govan and represented Bethnal Gren and Bow and Bradford West for the Respect Party, but is now seeking election again to the Scottish parliament at the head of his newly-formed All for Unity group.

    Broadcaster and former MP George Galloway has dismissed the Scottish National Party (SNP) manifesto for May's Scottish parliament election as a bunch of empty promises.

    In an election video for his new, anti-separatist All for Unity party standing on the proportional regional list section of the ballot, the former Glasgow Govan MP listed SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's previous broken pledges.

    "It takes a special kind of brass neck  — a Nicola Sturgeon neck, you might call it — to shower promises of freebies made possible only by Scotland being a part of the Union," Galloway said.

    He said the money transferred from Westminster under the Barnett Formula would be used to "pay for freebies, for votes, that will be used to break up the union that paid for the freebies in the first place — that's if you get the freebies!"

    Galloway recalled the SNP's previous pledges to abolish Council Tax, give every Scottish child a laptop to take remote lessons on while schools were shut during the coronavirus lockdown, neither of which were kept. And he predicted latest promise of free bicycles to children of low-income households would also prove hollow.

    "It takes a Sturgeon neck to promise everything you're going to do in the next five years, when you've actually been in power for 14 years and haven't done anything," he charged.

    Galloway gave the SNP's commitments to close the attainment gap between rich and poor children, new ferry services and a children's hospital in Edinburgh as more examples of "promise made, promise broken".

    British Member of Parliament George Galloway
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    George Galloway Slams SNP’s ‘Drink-Soaked Pan-Sexual Fumblings’ in Good Friday Tweet
    But the All for Unity leader stressed the SNP's real aim was to "use your vote to take Scotland deeper into the Neverendum" — by claiming a mandate for a repeat of 2014's defeated Scottish independence plebiscite. "Your vote has only one meaning for them — as a lever to try to break apart the United Kingdom," he said.

    With former SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond's new Alba party also standing on the list section, along with the SNP-allied Scottish Greens, a two-thirds majority of pro-independence MPs in the Holyrood parliament is a potential outcome of the May 6 election. All for Unity is urging voters to back the strongest contender from the main pro-Union parties — Conservative, Labour or Liberal Democrats — in each directly-elected seat, plus a regional list vote for themselves.

    "I believe in the Union for the same reason I believe in a trade union: that we are stronger together, that divided we fall, and if we allow an injury to one, an injury will in the end be inflicted on all," Galloway declared.

    By contrast, the SNP planned to "turn grievance and grudge into a national religion," he warned. "When their independence project goes sour, who do you think they are going to blame? Themselves, their project or are they going to the blame the 'other'?" — a clear reference to the many English-born people resident in Scotland.

    Galloway added that the UK's exit from the "fading, failing European Union, which is falling apart at the seems" was an opportunity to "build a better Britain."

    Related:

    Scottish Government-Funded Groups Back Lobby for Law to Allow Sex with Adolescents
    Hamilton Report Into Sturgeon’s Conduct Raises More Questions Than Answers
    Salmond Panned for Alba's ‘Robert The Bruce’ Vid Vowing to Break 'The Spine of English Superiority'
    Tags:
    Holyrood, Scottish Parliament, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, George Galloway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse