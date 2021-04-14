Photos of Prince Philip & Queen Elizabeth II With Their Great-Grandchildren Released by Royal Family

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, the British Royal Family has released a number of pictures featuring the late Duke of Edinburgh.
One of the pictures shows Philip and Queen Elizabeth II posing together with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and with the monarch’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
According to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account where that image was shared, the photo was taken at Balmoral in 2015.
Today we share, along with Members of The @RoyalFamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 14, 2021
📷 This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015. pic.twitter.com/HxNfrL21xU
"Today we share, along with Members of The @RoyalFamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the tweet said.
Another photo, also taken in Balmoral in 2018, according to Sky News, depicts Philip and Her Majesty surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.
Great Grandma & Grandpa... wonderful new photo just released by @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/tXv94t2VQr— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 14, 2021
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on 9 April, 2021 at the age of 99.
