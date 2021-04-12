Piers Morgan Boasts About Support From Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife, Mocks 'Pinocchio' Markle

Outspoken English journalist and former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has announced that he received words of encouragement from Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew.
Revealing this tidbit in the Mail on Sunday, Morgan quipped that "not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan 'Pinocchio' Markle" to see him depart from GMB.
"'People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,' texted Sarah, Duchess of York, 'get back out there!'" he wrote. "Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together… 'Morgy and Fergie in the Morning,' anyone?"
Last month, Morgan quit the ITV breakfast show he co-hosted with Susanna Reid after coming under fire for criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
While Morgan rejected many of the statements made during the interview, his remarks led to thousands of complaints to Ofcom.
After refusing to publicly apologise for his words, Morgan tendered his resignation, leaving the broadcaster not long after dramatically storming off set on 9 March after clashing with weatherman Alex Beresford over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.
All comments
Show new comments (0)