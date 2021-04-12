Prince Harry Reportedly Arrives in UK for Prince Philip’s Funeral

LONDON (Sputnik) - Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip, People magazine reports.

Harry, 36, arrived in the UK from California on Sunday. His wife, Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child, will not accompany her husband, People said.

This will be the first time that Prince Harry has seen members of the British royal family since the notorious Oprah Winfrey interview.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place in Windsor on April 17 and there will be no state funeral or a lying-in-state.

A royal source told The New York Post that Prince Philip sought to die peacefully in the comfort of his own home, not in a hospital bed — a last wish that came true on Friday. According to UK media reports, the Queen was at her husband’s bedside when he died.

In February, the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital for heart surgery, after which he was allowed to return home in mid-March.