Prince Philip Dies at the Age of 99

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to hospital in Ferbruary. He underwent a successful surgery for a heart condition and returned to Windsor Castle next month.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced on its official Twitter account.

The Duke was hospitalised as a "precautionary measure" on 16 February, after he complained about feeling unwell. The 99-year-old royal remained in hospital for a month, during which he underwent surgery for a chronic heart condition. He was discharged on 16 March and returned to Windsor Castle.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to issue a statement on the Queen's husband passing shortly, the BBC reported.

Husband of Queen Elizabeth II

Philip started corresponding with his future wife, then just a princess, after the two met in 1939 when he was at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

Having served with distinction in the Royal Navy during World War II, Philip was eventually granted permission by King George VI to marry Elizabeth, and they eventually tied the knot in 1947.

​In order to marry Elizabeth, Philip had to renounce his title of the Prince of Greece and Denmark, convert to Anglicanism and even change his surname to Mountbatten (his maternal grandparents’ surname).

​The couple sired four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW