Register
11:24 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk past graffiti saying 'Sandy Row, British till we die' in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

    Eight Police Officers Injured During Violent Unionist Riot in Belfast Over Post-Brexit Trade - Video

    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082529585_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_18cf5b6446ace23398a430363d5d100b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104031082529561-eight-police-officers-injured-during-violent-unionist-riot-in-belfast-over-post-brexit-trade/

    Local unionists and loyalists have in recent weeks expressed staunch opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the newly concluded Brexit trade deal, which envisages checks in the Irish Sea for goods crossing from and into the rest of the UK.

    Eight police officers have been injured after being attacked by rioters hurtling stones, fireworks, and bottles in a "loyalist" area of Belfast, police said.

    The behaviour, slammed by the city's District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls as "appalling", ensued after four nights of disturbances in the Waterside area of Londonderry. Last night's standoff originally started in the Shaftesbury Square area, but then spilled over into neighbouring Sandy Row.

    "Their injuries include burns, head and leg injuries. Seven people have been arrested at the scene", Walls tweeted on the Police Service of Northern Ireland's social media account, going on to call for calm and public order.

    "I am appealing to all those involved to stop this appalling behaviour immediately. Police are trying to protect those living in the Shaftesbury Square, Donegall Road, and Sandy Row areas and it is completely unacceptable that my officers are coming under sustained attack", he said of the disorder that has been thriving amid ongoing tensions within loyalist circles across Northern Ireland.

    Ulster loyalists and unionists at large have been raging about post-Brexit trade arrangements, which they fume have ostensibly separated Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

    Tensions were further exacerbated this week following a contentious decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for attending a large-scale republican funeral during COVID-19 restrictions.

    After law enforcement decided not to take action against the politicians, including deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, major unionist parties demanded the resignation of Northern Ireland's police chief, constable Simon Byrne, claiming he no longer enjoys the trust of their community.

    Backlash Over Sandy Row

    The disturbances have hit a raw nerve with forces from all over the political spectrum - unionists and non-unionists alike, with the parties blaming the tensions on each other.

    According to Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long, "this is in no-one's best interests" - neither the officers', as they have to restore order, nor in the interests of young people risking their futures by engaging in confrontations with police.

    SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna tweeted: "Sad to see disorder in Sandy Row. Usual suspects with no vision whip up tension for electoral gain, which they never use to improve life for those they pretend to represent".

    Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey, for his part, blamed "the DUP and political unionism" for what he called "dangerous rhetoric".

    DUP MLA for the area Christopher Stalford has since addressed the politicians' violation of the COVID restrictions and what he believes it has led to:

    "Given the actions of the Deputy First Minister some folks may believe that they can break the rules. That is not the case - two wrongs don't make a right", he charged. Stalford, whose constituency office is in the Londonderry area, said he didn't want to see young people "ending up with criminal records".

    Divisive Northern Ireland Protocol

    It is now three months since the UK completely separated from the EU, with the greatest source of discord in that time being the creation of what has turned out to be a new border within the UK - the Irish Sea border.

    It is part of the Northern Ireland Protocol that came with the Brexit trade deal and introduced checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea as a compromise in order to avoid checks along the land border with the Republic of Ireland.

    Yet, these checks have since raised quite a few questions, with the protocol being strongly opposed by Northern Ireland's unionist political forces, who see it as undermining the country's place and role in the broader UK.

    Related:

    Police Launch Murder-Suicide Investigation After Three Bodies Discovered in Northern Ireland
    Northern Ireland's First Minister Accuses EU of Placing Trading Bloc Over Good Friday Agreement
    Boris Johnson Meets With DUP Leaders in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein Snubs 'Superficial PR Stunt'
    Tags:
    Brexit, trade, politics, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse