Register
08:46 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: People drink outside a bar as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 15, 2020

    UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion After He Talks Vaccine Passports for Pub Goers

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082444563_0:356:3008:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ebb842af1ea85da9a99def1561752b32.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103251082444636-uk-prime-minister-johnson-faces-tory-rebellion-after-he-talks-vaccine-passports-for-pub-goers/

    On Tuesday, Boris Johnson promised to end coronavirus restrictions "once and for all" as he delivered a speech to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the UK's first national COVID-19 lockdown.

    Conservative backbenchers in the UK are expected to rebel against extending lockdown rules for six months during a vote in the Commons later on Thursday, shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that pub goers could be asked to show a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

    The statement immediately caused flak from Tory lockdown rebels, including MP Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the COVID Recovery Group, who accused Johnson of starting "to tread a dangerous path when he opened the door to domestic COVID certificates".

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson points during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson points during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021

    First the government said "we'll need them to watch the football, and today that it may be papers for the pub", Baker said, referring to what he described as "a two-tier Britain that prevents pregnant women from taking part in society, given that the government is telling them not to take the vaccine".

    "Or one where we turn back the clock and tolerate businesses turning away customers from communities which have shown an unfortunate hesitancy to take up the offer of a vaccine. We must not fall into this ghastly trap", the lawmaker added.

    He was echoed by Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the trade body UKHospitality, who stressed "it's crucial that visiting the pub and other parts of hospitality should not be subject to mandatory vaccination certification".

    She insisted that such certification is "simply unworkable", claiming it "would cause conflict between staff and customers and almost certainly result in breaches of equality rules".

    COVID-19 information is pinned to the padlocked door of the Thirsty Scholar pub in Manchester, Britain, March 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    COVID-19 information is pinned to the padlocked door of the Thirsty Scholar pub in Manchester, Britain, March 2, 2021

    The remarks came after Johnson told the Commons Liaison Committee that he thinks the basic concept of vaccine certification "should not be totally alien to us".

    When asked if such a certificate could be required for the pub, the prime minister said, "I think that that's the kind of thing – it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord".

    Johnson earlier called to reclaim "freedoms" by 21 June with a roadmap slowly ditching lockdown restrictions through spring and earlier summer.

    A medical worker holds a tube with Russian Gam-COVID-VAK (trademark Sputnik V) coronavirus vaccine at a Donetsk clinic, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Eastern Ukraine.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Averin
    Boris Johnson Lashes Out at EU for Claiming Britain Blocked COVID Vaccine Exports
    According to the blueprint, by 17 May British citizens will be allowed to gather indoors in groups of up to six people, with cinemas, theatres, and hotels set to reopen and people welcomed at stadiums again.

    The prime minister also confirmed that there would be "no change to the next steps of the roadmap" despite shortages in the supply of COVID vaccines expected next month raising even more questions about the purpose of Thursday's vote on the Coronavirus Act.

    Related:

    Keep Calm And Carry On: UK May Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until Daily Cases Drop Below 1,000
    US May Be Placed on UK's COVID-19 Quarantine 'Red List', Report Says
    Former UK PM Blair 'Pinched' Government COVID-19 Ideas and Claimed Them as His Own — Report
    UK to Call For Global Ceasefires to Vaccinate People Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    vaccine, pub, restrictions, lockdown, COVID-19, coronavirus, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse