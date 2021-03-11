Boris Johnson ‘Shocked And Deeply Saddened’ by Discovery of Body by Sarah Everard Detectives

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "shocked and deeply saddened" by the latest developments in the investigation into missing marketing executive Sarah Everard.
Police searching for Sarah Everard discovered human remains in woods near Ashford, Kent on Wednesday, 10 March.
I am shocked and deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation. Like the whole country my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 11, 2021
A suspect who is being questioned about kidnapping and murder is a serving officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, which is responsible for patrolling diplomatic premises such as Parliament, Downing Street and embassies in London.
The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick said she was "utterly appalled" to learn that the suspect was a Metropolitan Police officer.
She said: "Sarah’s disappearance in these awful and wicked circumstances is every family’s worst nightmare."
Ms Dick added: "I know Londoners will want to know that it is thankfully incredibly rare for a woman to be abducted from our streets. But I completely understand that despite this, women in London and the wider public - particularly those in the area where Sarah went missing - will be worried and may well be feeling scared."
