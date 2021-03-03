Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon Gives Evidence Before Parliament in Salmond Case

Sputnik is live from Edinburgh, Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is presenting evidence to a Holyrood committee in the Alex Salmond case.
Salmond resigned from the Scottish National Party in August 2018 in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct. He denied any wrongdoing. In 2019 he was charged with 14 counts of sexual and indecent assault. Appearing in court on 21 November, he pleaded "not guilty", with the trial starting on 9 March 2020. On 23 March 2020, Salmond was cleared of all charges.
