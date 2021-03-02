Register
10:38 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Former Chancellor Ken Clarke speaks during a news conference at the Council of Europe Conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, East Sussex, on April 19, 2012.

    UK Budget 2021: Ken Clarke Urges Sunak to Protect 'Young & Poor', Boost Taxes on Working Elderly

    © AFP 2021 / Dan Kitwood
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103021082229739-uk-budget-2021-ken-clarke-urges-sunak-to-protect-young--poor-boost-taxes-on-working-elderly/

    Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will set out the UK government's tax and spending plans this Wednesday, as Britain has just started to slowly come out of a third lengthy coronavirus-caused lockdown that has left hundreds of thousands of the country's businesses in shambles.

    Former Chancellor Ken Clarke believes that to steer the British economy out of today's crunch Rishi Sunak should use the budget to dump the government's pensions triple lock, which guarantees a minimum yearly increase in the state pension, and raise taxes on citizens over 65 who are still working. 

    He also warns against raising corporation taxes at this moment in time.

    Lord Clarke, who himself decisively curbed spending and spearheaded tax rises in the 1990s to restore a balance in public finances in the wake of an earlier recession, said Sunak should not feel bound by a commitment to the pensions triple lock, as well as any promises not to raise income tax, national insurance, or VAT rates.

    "I would scrap the triple lock on pensions because while there are some elderly people who have been very badly hit by the crisis… the comfortable elderly have really done rather well. They've saved money", Sunak's predecessor in the job told Sky News, adding that it is "the poor, it's the young, the low-paid who've been hit", which, he believes, makes the pension triple lock totally unjustified.

    He went on to urge the chancellor to impose national insurance payments on the working elderly, suggesting "it will hit us" post-COVID fallout unless "we tackle it now".

    "You could explain to people, well I've got to get some more revenue, I can't just keep printing and borrowing money on this scale", said Lord Clarke.

    Addressing recent reports that as a first step aimed at fighting the recession, the chancellor will move to consolidate public finances by raising corporation taxes, introducing small gradual increases on a year-on-year basis, Clarke said he personally wouldn't do it.

    "I wouldn't announce increasing taxes and defer them", he asserted.

    "I took over a difficult situation where we were just coming through a recession, and one of the things I did was raise taxes. In those days, people were more inclined to accept it, they knew that sometimes, it was very unpopular when you did it, but chancellors sometimes did", Clarke stated, going on to explain why today's Tory government would be better off not going for unpopular measures:

    © REUTERS / Jacob King
    Cafe owner Francini Osorio sprays air sanitiser where he has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains

    "At the moment, with today's populist politics there's just an assumption that you don't do anything that's unpopular. Well, the job of government is to take tough and difficult decisions".

    This Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will reportedly confirm that the UK is facing its biggest economic slump since the 1920s.

    "Our economy's done worse than every other major economy during this crisis. We've had the worst reductions in GDP over time compared to other major economies", commented Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodd, as cited by Sky News.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    Yet, the OBR is also expected to aim at a considerable rebound in 2021 - potentially the biggest annual growth indexes in half a century, a Sky News report has it, while it remains unclear whether the chancellor will use the new budget to boost taxes or avoid such measures until a later time.

    Over the past 12 months, in which 122,000 people in the UK have lost their lives to COVID-19, with the health crisis bringing about severe economic fallout, the total cost of measures propelled by Sunak on virus-related spending has reportedly exceeded £300 billion, which is 10 times the sum Sunak's Budget stipulated a year ago.

    A staggering 906,000 UK businesses are at serious risk of failure before April 2021, according to LSE Business Review, as arrays of shops, restaurants, pubs, and hairdressers remain closed across the country in a third lengthy lockdown. More financial support - plus to the UK's furlough scheme that has already cost the treasury nearly £50 billion - is needed, as the threat of mass long-term unemployment is on the rise.

    Related:

    UK-Linked Coronavirus Variant Cases in France Triple in Mere Weeks
    UK Coronavirus Strain Becoming More Prevalent in Japan, Investigation in Kobe City Says
    Russian Vaccines Effective Against UK Coronavirus Strain, Research Centre Vector Says
    Tags:
    COVID-19, fallout, economy, Rishi Sunak, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse