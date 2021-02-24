Register
24 February 2021
    Queen Elizabeth smiles after awarding Captain Sir Thomas Moore his knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, 17 July 2020.

    Queen's 'Sex Offender' Cousin Joked He Was 'Monster of Glamis' on Night of Attack at Scottish Castle

    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    UK
    by
    Millionaire landowner and playboy Simon Bowes-Lyon, the present Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne and first cousin twice removed of The Queen, was jailed for 10 months for sexual assault at his home, Glamis Castle in Scotland, and placed on the sex offenders’ register after the incident in February 2020.

    Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th and 6th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, who has just started a 10-month jail term for sexual assault on a female guest at his home, Glamis Castle in Scotland, previously joked about being the "Monster of Glamis", reported The Daily Telegraph.

    First cousin twice removed of Queen Elizabeth II, the millionaire who was named one of Britain’s 50 most eligible bachelors by Tatler magazine in 2019 reportedly made the reference to the ghost which is believed to haunt his ancestral home just hours before the violent sex attack on the 26-year-old victim.

    ​According to lore, Glamis Castle is haunted by at least nine ghosts, the most blood-curdling of all being the Monster of Glamis. Legend has it that this was a 19th-century heir to the earldom who was stashed away in a secret room all his life because of his terrifying deformities.

    ​When asked about the Monster of Glamis in February 2020 by guests, Bowes-Lyon, 34, ostensibly replied:

    “Look no further. Here I am.”

    Hours later, after indulging in a night of heavy drinking, the Queen Mother's great-great-nephew carried out a sexual assault on a female guest - whose name has not been revealed for legal reasons - in one of the grand bedrooms.

    Bowes-Lyon, who admitted to attacking the woman and was up for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court on 23 February, issued a statement outside court.

    “I am greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home. When I realised what I had done I apologised quickly to the woman concerned… Clearly, I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. I recognise, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behaviour,” the earl said.

    The millionaire, who will remain on the sex offenders' register for a decade, added:

    “I did not think I was capable of behaving in the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility. Over the past year this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty.”

