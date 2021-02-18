Register
13:35 GMT18 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK passport

    UK High Court Says Home Office £1,000 Child Citizenship Fees 'Illegal' As Rights Groups Back Ruling

    © CC BY 2.0 / Holiday Gems / A red UK European passport in focus, in front of a travel brochure and some black sunglasses
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107246/15/1072461543_0:192:2048:1344_1200x675_80_0_0_5abce987005f8883491b6185524919d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102181082115514-uk-high-court-says-home-office-1000-child-citizenship-fees-illegal-as-rights-groups-back-ruling/

    British ministers had failed to consider the effects of high fees on the rights of children, a judge in the case said, adding that some families found it “difficult to see how the fee could be afforded at all”.

    The UK Home Office's £1,000 fee to register children as British citizens has been ruled unlawful in a major Court of Appeal case, it was revealed on Thursday.

    Families must currently pay £1,012 to register children as UK citizens, but the process costs just £372. The remaining £640 is used to cross-subsidise the British immigration system, according to the court ruling.

    The news comes after a High Court judge decided in December last year the fees were unlawful after it found a "mass of evidence" blocking children from registering as citizens, leaving potential applicants “alienated, second-best and not fully assimilated into the culture and social fabric of the UK”.

    The British Home Office appealed the ruling, which said it had failed to assess the interests of children and give consideration in setting immigration fees.

    But the effort was rejected by the Court of Appeal and the government department must revise the costs, UK reports said.

    Carol Bohmer, Project for the Registration of Children as British Citizens (PRCBC) said in a statement she was "delighted" courts had ruled against the "scandalously high" fees.

    “But children are still being excluded – by this fee and by many other barriers, which the government should be doing all it can to remove; and we will continue in our mission to make that happen so no one is in future forced to grow up in the UK suffering the alienation and isolation that is currently the experience of so many young people,” she added.

    The ruling was also "another positive step", Maria Patsalos, partner of Mishcon De Reya said in a statement while urging the Home Office to "swiftly" amend the fees.

    “I am no less British than any of my friends. It makes me upset to think they or other people might treat me as different if they knew I don’t have a British passport. I have a right to citizenship and have been since I was 10. I do not understand why I continue to be excluded by this huge fee,” the 13-year-old in the case named 'O' said in response to the decision.

    The PRCBC estimates that roughly 120,000 children in Britain are without UK citizenship, despite 65,000 being born in the country. Over 40,000 children applied for British citizenship in 2018, the organisation added.

    Related:

    Charities Demand United Response After Migrant Deaths as UK and French Authorities Blame Each Other
    Historic Data? More Than 37,000 Migrants Disappeared in UK Over Past 30 Years, Home Office Says
    Biden Signs Orders to Abolish Trump Immigration Policies and Reunite Separated Families on Border
    Expert on Biden's Immigration Policy: 'Do We Need a Task Force to Reunite Families If We Have ICE?'
    Tags:
    UK Home Office, children, citizenship application, citizenship, uk citizenship, UK High Court, Immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse