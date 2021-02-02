Video: Suspect Arrested After Throwing Petrol Bomb at Police Near London Synagogue

London police have detained a suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at officers and firefighters near a synagogue.
Amateur footage filmed from a home near the scene shows an individual getting out of their car and throwing a petrol bomb while surrounded by police and fire crews on what appears to be a dead-end road. Firefighters are seen running to the scene, with an officer putting out a small fire with a hose as the suspect gets back into his vehicle.
🔴 A molotov cocktail was thrown at a synagogue in Golders Green in London— Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier (@Gab_H_R) February 2, 2021
pic.twitter.com/q1Qrg0PtId
Police confirmed in a statement that the incident began at 12:28 in the afternoon.
“The man is believed to have set fire to an object before being detained. No members of the public or officers are believed to have been injured,” the statement said.
The suspect was “arrested on suspicion of a number of offences,” the police confirmed, noting that inquiries were “ongoing.”
(2/2) No members of the public or officers are believed to have been injured. Enquiries are ongoing. The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. As a precaution, nearby roads have been closed.— Barnet MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBarnet) February 2, 2021
Eyewitnesses say about 15 police vehicles, a fire brigade, and an ambulance were present.
Local media have reported that the authorities do not believe the incident to be anti-Semitism or terror-related, with the Community Security Trust, a local charity, saying it's unclear if the suspect was “threatening self-harm or threatening others.”
Incident in Golders Green this afternoon appears NOT terror related. We thank the emergency services for their constant vigilance and work.— CST (@CST_UK) February 2, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)