Register
11:49 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    James Bond 007

    Licensed Troubleshooters Wanted: MI6 Reportedly Recruiting Part-Time 'James Bond'-Style Spies

    © CC BY 2.0 / Themeplus / James Bond 007 10
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102021081956448-licensed-troubleshooters-wanted-mi6-reportedly-recruiting-part-time-james-bond-style-spies-/

    New magazine ads have purportedly been generating quite a flurry of excitement among job-hunting Brits, with offers of global travel and an opportunity "to spice up their dull life".

    A new army of spooks is being recruited in the UK by MI6 "to enhance its core mission", reports the Daily Star.
    The UK's Secret Intelligence Service has put out a call tailored to strike a chord with those who are "looking to spice up their otherwise dull life", in what is believed to be the first time the agency has openly advertised positions for part-time spies.

    In its flurry of ads, reported by the outlet as having been featured in a series of magazines, the agency is reaching out to people with disabilities and "consultants" who possess potentially valuable contacts in Russia or China.

    One advert, headlined "Tell Me A Secret", is cited as saying:

    "The Secret Intelligence Service seeks individuals with diverse skill sets and life experiences for part-time and consulting roles to enhance our core mission. We work in challenging and volatile environments in the real world and online, with a focus on national security, economic well-being and the prevention or detection of serious crime".

    ​It added that hopefuls for the vacancies will be considered "highly desirable individuals" if they have expertise in "their chosen field".

    "They would travel on business or holiday. That will be very attractive for a corporate executive looking to spice up an otherwise dull life", the recruitment ads purportedly say.

    The novel idea is said to be the brainchild of the new head of MI6 Richard Moore, known as C for Controller, in a nod to the Bond films, where the head of the service is known as "M".

    Actor Sean Connery is shown during filming the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice,
    © AP Photo
    Actor Sean Connery is shown during filming the James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice"

    The chief of the Secret Intelligence Service signing letters with a "C" in green ink originates from the initial used by Captain Sir Mansfield Smith-Cumming, the first director of the Secret Intelligence Service. Since then the chief has been known as "C".

    "MI6 wants people with contacts in foreign countries. It will be attractive to people who might be bored with their role as an executive for a multinational looking to spice up their dull life. How many middle-aged men or women would jump at the chance of being able to tell their grandchildren that they were once a secret agent?", a source was cited by the outlet as saying.

    The stylistics of the reported ads are tailored to appeal to fans of the iconic James Bond films, steeped in the macho "license to kill" lifestyle aura.

    "MI6 is basically saying to anyone fed up with their country's regime that they can work for British intelligence part-time", the source was cited as adding.

    MI6 recently introduced changes to its nationality and age requirements for potential staff.

    ​A recruitment ad campaign from 2018 sought to encourage more women and ethnic minority candidates to apply, as well as older people.

    ​​Candidates were previously required to have at least one parent with British nationality or with "substantial ties" to the UK to be eligible to apply.

    The SIS Building (or MI6 Building) at Vauxhall Cross, London, houses the headquarters of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6)
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Laurie Nevay
    The SIS Building (or MI6 Building) at Vauxhall Cross, London, houses the headquarters of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6)

    Nevertheless, applicants themselves still have to be British citizens. As for age limits, the upper age cutoff of 55 has been scrapped, while in 2020 the minimum employment age was lowered from 21 to 18 in a sign the agency was hoping to recruit younger hopefuls wielding fluent technology skills.

    Related:

    Release of New James Bond Movie Delayed Until April 2021
    The Soviet Spy Who Posed as Elegant British Housewife to ‘Evade Nazis, MI5, MI6, and the FBI’
    James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies at Age 90
    Alarm Raised Over MI6 'Silence' on 'Criminality' of Agent With 'License to Kill'
    Ex-MI6 Boss Was 'Shocked' at Being Ditched From Debate on Initial UK Deal With Huawei on 5G Network
    Tags:
    James Bond, James Bond, James Bond, MI6, MI6
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse