Four Hardcore HS2 Rebellion Protesters 'Prepare for Siege' in London Tunnel as Activists Evicted

High Speed 2 (HS2) is a proposed railway linking London to Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester, with two phases of its construction to be completed by 2026 and 2033. The system is meant to "heal the north-south" economic divide in Britain.

Several activists protesting against a high-speed rail link have been evicted from a park in London but a hardcore are believed to be holding out in tunnels which they dug underground.

The demonstrators, calling themselves HS2 Rebellion, had occupied Euston Square Gardens, close to the capital’s Euston station for weeks.

Looks like the games up for the hs2 protest at least 100 enforcement officers present and park sealed off report further later euston station nw1 pic.twitter.com/nk8yttoMuo — Chelsea Dan (@ChelseaDan5) January 27, 2021

​On Wednesday 27 January bailiffs from the National Eviction Team, hired by HS2, entered the camp under cover of darkness to evict them.

But a small group are believed to have constructed a 30-metre long tunnel and have “prepared for a lengthy siege."

HS2 Rebellion says the £88 billion railway linking London to the Midlands and the north of England is an “expensive, unpopular and destructive'' project which undermines government policies aiming to tackle climate change.

So - for the past few weeks anti-HS2 protesters have been secretly digging a Great Escape style tunnel, nicknamed 'Kelvin' outside Euston.



Four campaigners are now hiding down there to escape eviction. https://t.co/8U7jPAs9hn — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) January 27, 2021

​Blue Sanford, 18, one of the protesters, told AP: “I'm in this tunnel because they are irresponsibly putting my life at risk from the climate and ecological emergency.”

Construction of the tunnel began in September.

#HS2 in breach of health and safety? Chopping down our air supply endangers everyones health and well being! All for a temp taxi rank?? Yeah right! #hiddenagenda #spend106BILLIONBETTER pic.twitter.com/CiyDXL3Nok — Caz Humphreys 🌳💚🍀💚🌳 #3.5% (@CazHumphreys) January 27, 2021

​HS2 Rebellion say the railway lead to the destruction of 108 ancient woodlands but the company says only 43 ancient woodlands are affected.

HS2, the company which is building the tunnel, said: “Safety is our first priority when taking possession of land and removing illegal encampments.”