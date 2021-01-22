UK Undecided on Cash Payments to COVID-Positive Brits

UK Environment Minister George Eustice refused on Friday to either confirm or deny the reports that COVID-positive British citizens could be given a £500 incentive.
"I'm not going to comment on this particular paper but we've always kept it under review. No decisions to be made on this, but this is a dynamic fast moving situation with the pandemic," Eustice told LBC radio.
The government reportedly devised the plan as many lower paid workers refuse to take tests for fear of having to self-isolate and lose their jobs.
Under the existing programme for COVID-positive citizens, only a few people meeting certain criteria are eligible for the incentive under the Test and Trace Support Payment scheme. The scheme mainly concerns those who are at risk of losing their income if they self-quarantine.
