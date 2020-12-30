Leader of BLM-Inspired Party in UK Aims to Ban Alleged Racists From Living Next to Ethnic Minorities

In response to Sasha Johnson's proposal, a number of social media users suggested that her own name should be added to the very list of "alleged racists" whose creation she advocates.

Sasha Johnson, leader of a new political party in the UK inspired by Black Lives Matter, is now calling for a new measure to be implemented against "racial offenders", somewhat akin to those taken against sex offenders, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Johnson, the self-styled "Black Panther of Oxford" and the person who helped found the aforementioned Taking the Initiative Party, called for the creation of a national register for alleged racists that would "ban them from living near people from ethnic minorities".

"It's similar to the sex offenders register", she said. "If you were to be racially abusive to someone, [the register] would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person's life".

Johnson also added that being included on the said list would mean that one could be excluded from "certain fields" of employment.

Meanwhile, Johnson's party "does not provide a list of specific offences which would warrant inclusion on the register", though the party manifesto "does state that anyone merely 'accused' of an offence would be added, as well as anyone 'charged' with a race crime", the newspaper adds.

And as news of this development spread online, quite a few social media users proceeded to blast Johnson over her proposals, with some even suggesting that she herself should be added to the very list whose creation she advocates.

She should be first on the list — Tolgus Barncoose of Kernow ☠️ (@TolgusB) December 29, 2020

So she'll be top of her own list then.😅😅😅 — David White QC. (@DavidWh85396041) December 30, 2020

Presumably leaders & members of #BLM will be the first names on the register? — Duke of Furness (@FurnessDweller) December 29, 2020

She suffering from “Delusions of grandeur”. 🙄 — P 🇬🇧🌺💞❤️ (@Shergs888) December 29, 2020