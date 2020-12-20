Both EU and UK Must Be Entitled to Set Own Laws, Control Own Waters, Barnier Says

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted Sunday that talks with Britain over a post-Brexit trade deal were at a "crucial moment", stressing the negotiations were in full swing.
"The EU remains committed to a fair, reciprocal and balanced agreement. We respect the sovereignty of the UK. And we expect the same," he stressed, arguing both parties "must have the right to set their own laws and control their own waters".
The head of the European Commission's Task Force for Brexit stressed the importance of the UK and the bloc being equally able to act "when our interests are at stake".
The EU and the UK are "widely expected" to wrap up Brexit trade deal talks "one way or another" before Christmas, but a no-deal scenario is still in place.
