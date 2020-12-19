New COVID Strain Can Spread Quicker Than Before, English Chief Medic Whitty Warns

A new coronavirus variant detected in the United Kingdom can spread more quickly, prompting urgent work to establish whether it causes a higher mortality rate, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday in a statement.
"As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance. As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly", Whitty said.
