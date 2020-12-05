Demonstrators Rally in Birmingham Against COVID Restrictions in Wake of Vaccine Approval in UK

Sputnik comes live from Birmingham, UK, where coronavirus sceptics have gathered for the first major demonstration since the country has approved the COVID-19 vaccine.
The protesters have taken to the streets to voice their disapproval of coronavirus measures recently introduced by the UK Government.
This comes days after the UK became the first western country to register the coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech. The Government has also imposed a three-tier system with local restrictions for different regions, after a national lockdown which lasted four weeks.
As of 4 December, the UK had registered 1,674,138 coronavirus cases, with 60,113 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)