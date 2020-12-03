Huge Blast Reported in Avonmouth, Near Bristol: One Dead, Two Injured

Initial reports suggest that a large explosion hit a warehouse, killing at least one person and injuring two.
"We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22 am in a warehouse in Avonmouth", an Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told the newspaper. "Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending. We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and Ambulance on site".
Kings Weston Lane is very close to Avonmouth docks & the Avonmouth Container Terminal. pic.twitter.com/r066DIb0gX— JaneE (@JaneE199) December 3, 2020
The rescue service also tweeted: "We are joined at the scene by @ASPolice & @swasFT colleagues. The incident is ongoing".
Photos published on social media allegedly taken near the site of the incident show ambulances and emergency service helicopters in the area.
Emergency services at what’s been described as a large explosion near the recycling facility and water treatment works at Avonmouth. Details unclear so far. More @BBCNews and @bbcpointswest at 13.30. pic.twitter.com/ER0i8uVmWQ— Andrew Plant (@BeebJournalist) December 3, 2020
#Breaking News:-One dead, several injured After A "large explosion" at a warehouse in #Avonmouth.#Bristol— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) December 3, 2020
More details awaiting.... pic.twitter.com/IbKWqB59ce
NEWS: Photos from the scene of the large explosion in #Avonmouth near #Bristol. We're hearing reports of casualties and we'll bring you more on this incident as soon as we can. (Photos: @JamesDiamond0 ) pic.twitter.com/nglTjaASZb— Greatest Hits Radio South West (@GHRSouthWest) December 3, 2020
The Avonmouth Recycling Centre and Reuse Shop, located nearby, announced it will be temporarily closed until further notice.
