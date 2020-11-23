Scientific Breakthroughs to Allow Reduced Restrictions, UK PM Boris Johnson Says

Media reported earlier that blanket quarantine restrictions across the UK might end in time for Christmas so that British families will be able to travel to high-risk “red list” countries to see their relatives.

Speaking to the Parliament on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that the coronavirus-related restrictions will come to an end on 2 December, noting they could largely be reduced thanks to now-reported scientific advances, namely encouraging news about effective COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

Promising to succeed in reining in the health crisis next year, the prime minister admitted that the country is "not there yet", adding that "COVID doesn't know it's Christmas".

Emphasising the "most hopeful" news reports about the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca, Johnson stressed the government's intention to launch a " a major community testing programme" regarding the recently unveiled inoculation.

Johnson welcomed the announcement by AstraZeneca that its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, saying vaccine advances were moving closer to "liberating" Britain from the virus.

"Clearly the most hopeful advance of all is how vaccines are now edging ever closer to liberating us from the virus, demonstrating emphatically that this is not a pandemic without end," Johnson said.

"We can take great heart from today's news, which has the makings of a wonderful British scientific achievement."

