Register
18:07 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Sturgeon Slaps Level Four COVID ‘Jockdown’ and Travel Ban on Glasgow and 10 Council Areas

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081195530_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_14ca532387b5856adf17bd40b07e397f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011171081195052-sturgeon-slaps-level-four-covid-jockdown-on-glasgow-and-10-council-areas/

    Scotland's first minister said Glasgow, Stirling and parts of five Scottish shires will be raised to the second-highest level of coronavirus pandemic restrictions from Friday - affecting two in five of the country's population.

    The Scottish cities of Glasgow and Stirling plus nine county councils will be subject to heightened Level-4 COVID-19 rules - including a travel ban - from Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

    And she slapped a travel ban on all residents of those areas and others under level three restictions 'except for certain essential purposes'. 

    Announcing the increased restrictions - the second-highest available under the current regime - at the Holyrood parliament, Sturgeon said "the infection rate in all of these areas remains stubbornly and worryingly high" at 277 cases per 100,000 people in Glasgow and 158 in West Lothian.

    "At these levels, we simply do not have the assurance we need that hospital and ICU [Intensive Care Unit] services will be able to cope as we go deeper into winter," she said.

    The other eight council areas under the new measures are Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire and South Ayrshire.

    Apart from the travel ban, Level Four measures parallel the second lockdown on all of England, imposed at the start of this month, which is provisionally set to end on December 2.

    Pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants must closed, except for takeaway and home deliveries. Only 'essential' shops such as supermarkets and grocery shops can stay open. Scots will get hairier as hairdressers and barbers are forced to close.

    People should not visit each other's homes, but families can gather outdoors in gardens or parks subject to the 'rule of six' - although children under 12 don't count towards that total. 

    In total more than 2 million of Scotland's 5.5 million inhabitants will be affected - 633,000 of them in Glasgow.

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Mouthwash or 'Bottle of Cheap Whisky'? Study on COVID-Killing Substance Leaves Netizens in Stitches
    Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party, admitted residents were "frustrated" that existing measures had stayed in place longer than promised.

    "But Level 4 is intended to be short and sharp," the first minister said, and "specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period."

    Sturgeon pledged to lift the harshest restrictions in time Christmas and most of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah - which runs from December 10 to 18 this year - adding: "while celebrations may be different, there will be a greater degree of freedom."

    England's new lockdown overrode a short-lived three-tier system of area-by area restrictions. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick hinted on Tuesday that the system would return with a stricter fourth tier after December 2, with news measures such as the 9pm limit on alcohol sales from shops applied in Nottinghamshire where his constituency lies.

    Related:

    Scottish Pubs to Reopen Without Alcohol as Sturgeon Reveals New 5-Tier Coronavirus System
    Tory MPs Want COVID Lockdown Ended Early after Nightmare Death Spike Debunked
    Boris Johnson Says Pfizer Vaccine Not a 'Knockout Blow' to COVID-19 as MPs Fight Lockdown Extension
    Tags:
    Glasgow, Holyrood, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse