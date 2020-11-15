45 People With Terrorism-Related Criminal Record Currently Free in UK, Study Finds

According to the study by the Henry Jackson Society think tank which looks at 20 years of data from the Home Office, Prosecutor’s Office and other branches of government related to immigration, there are currently 45 people in the UK legally who have been linked to Daesh*, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (all banned in Russia) by foreign governments.
The Daily Telegraph’s preview of the study, which is set to be released in full in December, details the story of Libyan national Khairi Saadallah, who received refugee status in 2018 despite having taken part in the Libyan civil war.
The authors of the study recommended that the government set up a working group to revamp the asylum system in the UK. Furthermore, since authorities tend to not send back people at risk of being tortured in their home countries, the study called on the government to suspend financial aid to nations with rampant human rights abuses.
*Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
