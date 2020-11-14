Register
19:28 GMT14 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Chaos in UK Ports Due to 'Unacceptable' Delays as Brexit Deadline Approaches

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080564406_0:189:2048:1341_1200x675_80_0_0_c2b34b53cc58c04be5a7e3afdcb90b6c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011141081167773-chaos-in-uk-ports-due-to-unacceptable-delays-as-brexit-deadline-approaches/

    The coronavirus pandemic has led to widespread disruption of supply chains across the world as restrictions on global movement are introduced. Further delays have also hit the United Kingdom as it prepares to withdraw from the European Union at the end of this year.

    Shipping and haulage firms have complained of "chaos" at Felixstowe Port in Suffolk, seeing goods directed away from the UK in the run-up to Christmas and the encroaching Brexit deadline.

    The owner, Hutchison Ports, has blamed pre-Brexit stockpiling and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

    "The imbalance in UK trade and Brexit stockpiling exacerbate current operational challenges and we are working with our customers and stakeholders to get through the current congestion", Hutchison ports said in a statement.
    "Performance at the port remains under pressure due to the Covid pandemic, high levels of import traffic, the large number of empty containers and a large amount of unusually long-stay containers held at the port".

    In an operational note posted to the company website, they said delays at Felixstowe would last "at least into December and possibly through into the New Year" - which could see widespread disruption for firms waiting for pre-Christmas deliveries.

    Hutchison Ports UK recently brought back former boss Chris Lewis out of retirement to take up the role as chief executive for a second time, after he left the firm in 2010.

    Speaking to the BBC on Saturday, freight manager Matt Hudson warned that continued chaos would lead to "increased shipping prices" that will be "passed on to consumers".

    Mr Hudson, whose company is responsible for the distribution of cargo that arrives in Felixstowe, said containers were being left on the quayside because haulage companies were unable to acquire a time slot to enter the port.

    "It's delaying freight going into shops for consumers to buy", he said. "Shops are struggling anyway at the moment because of the impact from the coronavirus".
    "If retail outlets can't sell what is actually en-route at the moment in time for Christmas, potentially they could lose even more money than they have done already this year".

    Citing "unacceptable" delays, one ship set to be unloaded at the port was redirected to Rotterdam last week.

    Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen ordered one of its ships to bypass Felixstowe due to "serious port congestion". Instead, the ship's haul was dropped off in Rotterdam before being ferried back to the UK through London's Thamesport.

    A spokesman for the firm said they'd been informed by Felixstowe's owner that they would have to wait for up to 10 days before a berthing slot - where ships unload goods - became available.

    "Such a delay is totally unacceptable," he said.

    Trade representative Logistics UK, said that there has been a large increase in shipments currently entering the UK due to summer-time lockdown easing and increased stock orders from firms as the economy bounced back.

    Businesses now have the added uncertainty of the encroaching Brexit deadline on 31 December, where the rules of the UK and EU's future trading relationship have not been finalised.

    "We are worried about the situation but we understand the port are working on solutions now", said Logistics UK policy manager Zoe McLernon.
    "With the end of the transition period coming, we've got to make sure that our ports can take the goods we need".

    In September, former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling was hired to advise London-based Hutchison Ports Europe - the port's parent company. According to the register of MPs' financial interests, he receives a £100,000 wage for "around seven hours" of work each week.

    During Brexit preparations, Chris Grayling was responsible for offering contracts to ferry firms that did not have any ferries. 

    Tags:
    brexit, COVID-19, cargo, Trade, shipping, port
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse