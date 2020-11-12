'Blathering Buffoon': BoJo Gets Savaged by Piers Morgan Over COVID-19 Crisis Handling

As Downing Street Director of Communications Lee Cain announced his resignation this week, prominent English journalist Piers Morgan argued that Cain shouldn't be the only one to go.
In his column on MailOnline, Morgan offered a rather unflattering assessment of Cain whom he described as typifying "the appallingly mediocre, two-faced, incompetent and shambolic malaise at the heart of Johnson's government".
"In his former incarnation as a very average journalist for the Daily Mirror, he used to dress up as a giant yellow chicken and go out onto the streets to ambush senior Tory ministers because they refused to take part in TV debates," Morgan wrote.
Having added that Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings should go as well, Morgan then directed his attention to the Prime Minister himself, criticising his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom.
"This blustering, bullsh*tting, blathering buffoon has exposed himself to be the very worst kind of leader at a time of national crisis that required the very best kind," the journalist insisted. "If he was appearing at a public inquiry right now to examine his handling of this pandemic, as one day he most certainly will, the charge sheet would be so long and devastating that it would be simpler for him just to admit he got everything wrong and beg for our forgiveness."
The list of Johnson's alleged blunders, according to Morgan, included not taking the virus seriously "until it was to late", failure to "order the first Lockdown in time", failure to provide enough personal protection equipment to healthcare workers, failure to control borders and failure to "implement a proper testing system", among others.
"In summary, Boris Johnson has been a complete and utter disaster in this crisis, aided and abetted by a miserably incompetent Cabinet and a snarling herd of vile and professionally terrible advisers," he stated, branding the Prime Minister "the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time" who "should quack off too before yet more lives are lost".
