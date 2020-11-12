Royal Fans Urge Queen to Get COVID-19 Inoculation First in Return For 'Years of Service'

Hours after the report appeared, some royals fans insisted that the Queen receive the coronavirus vaccine first in return for her "years of service."
"Do hope the ‘powers that be’ will put the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the front of the queue for the vaccine. So deserved for all the years of service," one person tweeted.
Do hope the ‘powers that be’ will put the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the front of the queue for the vaccine. So deserved for all the years of service @RoyalFamily @MattHancock @NHSuk— C J MacPherson (@Playingfootsie) November 11, 2020
Others think that the Royals should take the vaccine first to prove the public that it's safe and effective.
"Surely the opposite should be true? What better way to show that the vaccine is safe than by having The Queen and Boris Johnson being amongst the first to be jabbed?" Royal Correspondent Charlie Proctor wrote in a tweet that he later deleted.
According to the priority list, the first group includes those in care homes and their carers. Those over 80 will be in the second group that will also comprise the Queen, 94, and Duke of Edinburgh, 99.
