Boris Johnson Reportedly Brands Donald Trump 'Previous President'

While US President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat in the 2020 election, UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson has already moved to distance himself from the POTUS, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, Johnson spoke about his relations with Trump as he was responding to Labour's Angela Eagle at Prime Minister's Questions.
"I had and have a good relationship with the previous president, I do not resile from that - it is in the duty of all British prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House", he said.
The prime minister then added that he is "delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden/Harris administration is able to make common cause with us".
"In particular it was extremely exciting to talk to president-elect Biden about what he wants to do with the COP26 summit next year in which, as you know, the UK is leading the world in driving down carbon emissions and tackling climate change."
While Joe Biden has been proclaimed president-elect by the US media and has already been congratulated by some world leaders, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump has not admitted his defeat, with his campaign raising several legal challenges against the election results in a number of key swing states.
