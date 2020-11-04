UK-US Relations Will Go 'From Strength to Strength' No Matter Election Results, UK's Raab Says

While the election was "too close to call", the British foreign minister said that he was confident the US electoral system would "give us a definitive result", Sky News revealed.

The United Kingdom's relationship with the United States will go from "strength to strength" no matter the results of the ongoing elections, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News on Wednesday.

"The UK-US relationship is in great shape and we're confident that it will go from strength to strength, whichever candidate wins the election," he told Sky News' Kay Burley.

He said future relations would have "slightly different contours of the opportunities and the risks" depending on which candidate claimed victory.

When asked if ties would be strained in a Joe Biden presidency, Raab added that London was "confident" the relationship "would be in good shape"

"I'm not worried about the relationship. The contours of the opportunities and the risks always shift a little bit, but that needs to be set against the context of this bedrock and this wider set of interests which are so strong," he told Sky News.

Britain's Interests Lie in 'Joe Biden Victory'?

British shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, slammed the comments, stating there was "no doubt in my mind that Britain's interest lies with a Joe Biden victory".

Labour would work with a US administration committed to tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rejoin the Paris agreement on climate change and "rid the world of nuclear weapons", she said.

"The last four years have not produced gains for Britain. There is deep concern about the way in which Boris has cast himself in the mould of Donald Trump," she added.

There was a "huge amount at stake for Britain", she said, adding a reset in the UK's relationship with the US would need as well as a more "hard-headed" on its own interests in the future.

The news comes as votes are being counted across the US amid Trump's tweeted accusations of "fraud on the American public", despite results set to take days before they are announced.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Democratic rival Joe Biden has secured 236 of 270 electoral college votes compared to Trump's 213 votes, placing him in a narrow lead in the tense contest. President Trump has won key swing states, including Texas, Florida and Ohio, with Biden claiming Arizona, according to polling results.