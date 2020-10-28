Register
28 October 2020
    Prison bars

    Angry Reaction on Social Media as Womanising UK Police Officer Who Strangled Lover Cleared of Murder

    © CC0
    UK
    by
    On 9 May this year police were called to the car park of a pub in Dorset, in the west of England, where a woman had been fatally injured. Her killer turned out to be her lover, a police officer who was angry that she had told his wife about their affair.

    Domestic violence campaigners have reacted angrily after a disgraced police officer was jailed for just 10 years for killing his lover.

    On Tuesday, 27 October, Timothy Brehmer, 41, was acquitted of murdering Claire Parry, and on Wednesday he was jailed for 10 and a half years for manslaughter, an offence which he had admitted.

    ​The 41-year-old nurse was strangled by Brehmer in the car park of the Horns Inn, on the outskirts of Bournemouth, after she texted his wife to tell her about their affair.

    Timothy Brehmer, a disgraced police officer, has been jailed for 10 years
    © Photo : Dorset Police
    Timothy Brehmer, a disgraced police officer, has been jailed for 10 years

    Brehmer insisted he had simply been trying to stop her getting out of the car and had not intended to kill her.

    The jury at his trial at Salisbury Crown Court was told Brehmer was known as a "man whore" and a "sexual predator" among his colleagues and was known to prey on "vulnerable" emergency workers.

    ​The court heard Ms Parry became angry when she discovered he had multiple lovers. She took his mobile phone, trawled through the messages to other women and then texted his wife saying: “I am cheating on you.”

    Brehmer claimed he strangled her by accident in a "kerfuffle" and said his arm "must have slipped in all the melee."

    ​After the incident Brehmer, a constable who was seconded to the National Police Air Service, was taken to hospital for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.

    ​Sentencing him, Judge Mr Justice Jacobs said he believed Brehmer had lost his self-control and had not intended to kill or seriously harm his victim.  

    But domestic violence campaigners and women’s groups have reacted angrily to the outcome on social media and mocked his claims to have “strangled her by accident.”

    Brehmer was sacked by Dorset Police following a misconduct hearing last month.

    domestic violence, murder, Dorset, police
