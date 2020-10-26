'No Way': Prince Andrew's Efforts to Return to Former Role Doomed to Fail, Media Says

Both Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly believe that the Duke of York "should be kept away from any public role owing to his battered reputation".

Even as Prince Andrew is rumored to be hatching some sort of plan to return to discharging public duties as member of the British royal family and to “serve his country”, his efforts are unlikely to bear fruit, the Daily Mirror reports.

Previously, a source close to the prince reportedly told Sunday Times that the Duke of York remains confident about clearing his name, and is determined to "support the monarchy" and resume a "public role", even as he appears "philosophical" about being unable to "carry on as normal".

However, even though conversations regarding the Duke of York's future position reportedly do take place, “well placed palace insiders” suggest that the odds of him returning to his former role are practically “zero”.

"Whatever the Duke (of York) may think his future looks like, he should be under no illusion that view is not shared by the people who actually make the decisions within the family", one source said as quoted by the Daily Mirror. "There is no way of him ever returning to front line duties and he will remain very much on the outside."

And while Her Majesty is "believed to be sympathetic" to Andrew, both Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, are "united" in "their view that Andrew should be kept away from any public role owing to his battered reputation", as the newspaper puts it.

Prince Andrew officially stepped down from his royal duties amid the backlash that ensued following the statements he made during his interview with the BBC in November 2019.

During said interview, the Duke of York defended his friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and denied claims made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that she had had a sexual relationship with him at least three times on the orders of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.