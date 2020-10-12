Boris Johnson Delivers New Restrictions to Curb Coronavirus Spread - Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a speech in London this Monday, 12 October, outlining an expected "three-tier system" of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Last month, the Government introduced a series of measures in England, including a ban on social gatherings of more than six people, limiting opening hours for pubs and restaurants, and making face masks compulsory for bar staff and non-seated customers.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UK has recorded over 590,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 42,760 related deaths, according to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
