15:32 GMT07 October 2020
    On 23 October 2019 police removed a truck from Grays, Essex in which they had found the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

    Trial of Truck Driver Accused of Killing 39 Vietnamese Migrants Told of Similar Incident in 2018

    UK
    by
    In October 2019 a lorry which had crossed the English Channel from Belgium was opened and discovered to have the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants inside. Essex Police immediately launched an investigation which has spanned Belgium, Ireland, Romania and Vietnam.

    A truck driver has gone on trial in London accused of the manslaughter of eight women and 31 men from Vietnam, whose bodies were found in an industrial park in Grays, Essex.

    Eamonn Harrison, 23, from Mayobridge in Northern Ireland, is accused of having driven the refrigerated trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, from where it was shipped to the port of Purfleet, just east of London.

    ​A post-mortem examination found the victims - who included two boys aged just 15 - died from lack of oxygen and overheating.

    ​Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC said the victims had been sealed inside a refrigeration unit, which was turned off, in pitch black for almost 12 hours as the temperature rose to an "unbearable" 38.5 Celsius.

    He said: "What it must have been like inside that lorry does not bear thinking about. In short, they suffocated. There were no survivors."

    One of the victims, Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28, tried to send a text message to her family: "Maybe going to die in the container, can't breathe any more, dear."

    Harrison Was Fined In 2018

    Mr Emlyn Jones told the Old Bailey that 19 months earlier Harrison had been stopped in Coquelles, northern France, and was found to have 18 Vietnamese nationals in the back of his truck. He was given a fine which he never paid.

    ​Gheorge Nica, 43, from Basildon in Essex, has admitted one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, but denies manslaughter.

    Valentin Calota, 37, from Birmingham, and Christopher Kennedy, 24, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, are charged with conspiracy to smuggle migrants into Britain.

    All four have pleaded not guilty.

    Harrison's boss, Ronan Hughes, 41, and truck driver Maurice Robinson, 26, have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter. It was Robinson who picking up the lorry trailer in Grays, Essex just after midnight on 23 October 2019.

    Robinson stopped the truck after receiving a text message from Hughes which said: "Give them air quickly, but don't let them out."

    Mr Emlyn Jones said: "What he found must haunt him still. For the 39 men and women inside, that trailer had become their tomb."

    The prosecution claim Robinson rang Nica and informed him what had happened before he rang 999.

    The trial continues.

