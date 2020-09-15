Judge Says Former Conservative MP Was ‘Sexual Predator’ As He Jails Him For Two Years

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for two years after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault against two women.
The 49-year-old former MP for Dover had denied making unwanted sexual advances towards both women.
One of the charges relates to a woman in her 30s who was assaulted by Elphicke in 2007, while the other two are in relation to two separate incidents involving a parliamentary worker in her 20s in 2016.
Sentencing him, the judge said Elphicke was a "sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover."
In July Elphicke’s wife, Natalie who took over her husband’s position as Dover MP last December, said the verdict brought her "profound sorrow.”
During the trial the court heard Elphicke lied to police, the whips’ office and his wife about what had happened.
