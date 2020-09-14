'It's Time': Movie Star Ewan McGregor Voices Support for Scottish Independence

The renowned Scotsman, known for his numerous roles, including in Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, and the Star Wars saga, was previously opposed to Scotland breaking away from the rest of the UK before Brexit admittedly changed his mind in 2016.

World-famous Scottish actor Ewan McGregor believes it is "probably time" for Scotland to leave the United Kingdom.

In an interview on the US talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, the 49-year-old celebrity, originally from Perth, said that his left-leaning homeland had for too long been under Conservative governance.

"I think Scotland has been voting for a government that they haven’t been given for years”, McGregor told Maher.

The movie star admitted that he was initially opposed to Scottish independence, believing that the union was a workable solution.

However, he said he "changed his tune" after the UK voted in 2016 to pull out of the European Union.

"I thought that’s it, you know. The Scottish people want to stay in the European Union and the English don’t...So I just think, I think probably it’s time”, the actor said.

He also noted that Boris Johnson's prime ministership has consolidated Scotland's push for sovereignty.

“I think once Boris became prime minister, Scotland was like, ‘Right that’s it, we’re f***ing out of here”, he stated.

McGregor previously said in 2016 that the Brexit vote had left him "totally confused" about the issue of Scottish independence. He had also tried to stay away from the independence debate, as he was not eligible to vote since he hadn't lived in Scotland for decades.