Head of UK Government's Legal Dep't Quits Over Johnson's Attempts to Alter Brexit Deal, Reports Say

The head of the British government's legal department, Jonathan Jones, has quit over suggestions that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening to override the Brexit deal with the European Union, according to the Financial Times.
Boris Johnson said on Friday that the United Kingdom is prepared for any eventuality from the ongoing post-Brexit negotiations with the European Union over the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Johnson was ready to accept an Australia-style deal, although admitted that he would prefer a Canada-style solution.
The possibility of a no-deal Brexit is looming as both sides have blamed each other for the lack of progress in trade talks.
The UK withdrew from the EU on 31 January. The two have agreed to a transition period until 31 December to negotiate bilateral trade terms. The key issues they disagree on are regulations on fisheries and state aid.
